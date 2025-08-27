Next Article
Nikki's family sent back home after demands not met: Report
The dowry harassment case around Nikki Bhati's alleged murder in Greater Noida just got more complicated.
Minakshi, Nikki's sister-in-law, shared that she was also pressured for dowry—her in-laws called the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz given at her 2016 wedding "inauspicious" and demanded a Scorpio SUV plus cash instead.
Minakshi, husband among 11 arrested
Minakshi said when her family couldn't meet these demands, she was sent back home and the village panchayat had to step in.
Now, Minakshi herself has been arrested along with Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati and other relatives after accusations of torture and murder over a ₹36 lakh dowry dispute.
The case is under investigation.