Why SC judge's dissent over latest appointments is significant
The government just named Vipul Pancholi (from Patna High Court) and Alok Aradhe (from Bombay High Court) as new Supreme Court judges.
But Justice BV Nagarathna, part of the selection panel, recorded a strong note of dissent—she's worried that Pancholi's recent transfer and his leap over more senior judges could hurt trust in the system.
Pancholi's appointment fills the last vacancy in the SC
Pancholi is now the third judge from Gujarat to join the Supreme Court, bringing it to its full strength of 34.
He's also set to become Chief Justice of India in 2031.
This rare dissent from Justice Nagarathna highlights how important transparency and respecting seniority are for keeping faith in judicial appointments.