Nine young men die in Gujarat during Ganesh idol immersions
India
Nine young men lost their lives in Gujarat on Thursday and Friday while immersing Ganesh idols.
The incidents happened separately in Surat, Amreli, and Morbi districts, turning a festive day into one of heartbreak for several families.
Drownings, rescues across Surat Amreli Morbi
In Surat, three youths from Kholvad village drowned in the Tapi River after choosing to travel farther for the immersion.
Amreli saw four youths lose their lives while bathing in a check dam.
In Morbi, two young men were rescued from the Machchhu River, but sadly, two others went missing and were later found by rescue teams.