Nipah virus outbreak confirmed in West Bengal: 5 infected, 100 quarantined

West Bengal just reported five Nipah virus cases in Barasat, near Kolkata, and nearly 100 people are now quarantined as a precaution. With no cure or vaccine and a fatality rate that can reach 75%, the World Health Organization is treating this seriously.

What's happening on the ground? Two nurses are in intensive care—one is improving, but the other is still critical.

Three more healthcare workers have been admitted for monitoring.

About 30 of their close contacts are also under watch.

How does Nipah spread—and why does it matter? Nipah usually jumps from fruit bats to humans through contaminated food like date palm sap or fallen fruit, but it can also spread between people through bodily fluids.

Early symptoms look like flu but can quickly turn dangerous.

No specific treatment exists—just supportive care.