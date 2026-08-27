NLSIU Bengaluru cancels convocation amid CJI invite row
What's the story
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has canceled its 34th Annual Convocation for the graduating batch of 2026. The decision was announced in a notice dated August 27, which stated that degrees would be conferred in absentia due to "unavoidable circumstances." On August 3, the administration had emailed students stating that the annual convocation would be held on September 12. But a notice dated August 27 announced that no convocation would be held.
Notice
Notice details
"Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation. All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies," the notice read.
The university said students can choose to get their certificates via courier or pick them up on campus.
Invitee controversy
CJI, BCI chairman to attend event
The cancellation comes amid opposition from students and alumni to the proposed attendance of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant at the event.
Over 700 students and alumni had raised objections, demanding an unconditional apology from BCI to the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law's student and faculty community.
Dialogue initiated
CJI's discussion with students
Reportedly, CJI Surya Kant had a 90-minute discussion with NLSIU students to understand their concerns.
A statement signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students, and 128 alumni criticized the BCI's actions as an attack on free speech.
To recall, BCI chairman had ordered that the enrollment for NALSAR's graduating batch be paused following a student campaign and protest objecting to the invitation of the CJI as the chief guest for their convocation.
The order was rolled back amid backlash.
Degree conferral
'Inviting persons in high office to confer degrees...'
Calling the BCI's actions a direct attack on free speech, the statement by NLSIU students and alumni called the BCI's directive to NALSAR to identify students and faculty behind the campaign "nothing less than a witch-hunt."
They said, "In this context, inviting persons in high office to confer degrees to students toward whom they have publicly expressed their disdain and condescension is offensive, humiliating, and a mockery of students and their struggles."