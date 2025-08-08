No Class 11 boards in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu students won't have to face Class 11 board exams.
Announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the new State Education Policy (SEP), this move turns Class 11 into a prep year focused on regular internal assessments instead of one big test.
Ongoing assessments instead of high-stakes exam
The new policy is all about making life less stressful for students.
Instead of cramming for a single high-stakes exam, you'll get ongoing assessments and more time to actually understand subjects and build skills.
The idea is to help everyone get ready for the bigger Class 12 boards—without burning out in Class 11.
Other key changes in curriculum
Tamil will stay compulsory till Class 10 in every school (yes, even CBSE and ICSE).
The curriculum's getting an upgrade too: think AI, coding, financial literacy, plus cyber safety lessons.
And language learning? It'll be more hands-on, helping you get genuinely fluent in both Tamil and English through activities—not just rote memorization.