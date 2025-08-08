India tops the world in GenAI course enrollments on Coursera
India just topped the world in Generative AI course enrollments on Coursera, jumping 107% year-over-year to hit 2.6 million sign-ups as of early 2025.
With over 31 million total learners, India has now overtaken Europe on the platform—proof that digital skills are a big priority here.
But there's still work to do
Despite the surge, India ranks 89th globally for overall skills and 19th in Asia-Pacific.
Skill levels sit at 18% for business, 22% for tech, and 20% for data science.
There's still work to do on gender balance too—women make up only 30% of GenAI learners versus 40% across all courses.
Professional certificate enrollments are up by 23%
India sits at #46 on the AI Maturity Index, showing its AI ecosystem is growing but not fully there yet.
Professional certificate enrollments are also up by 23%, with popular picks like full-stack development and DevOps leading the way as young Indians double down on future-ready tech skills.