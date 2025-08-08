PM to flag off Vande Bharat train on longest route

The train stops at key stations like Wardha, Akola

The train stops at key stations like Wardha, Akola, Bhusaval, and Manmad, running six days a week with an average speed of 73km/h—making it the quickest option on this route.

It's not just about convenience: with Maharashtra now having 12 Vande Bharat trains, this move should help boost local business and make getting around the state smoother for everyone.