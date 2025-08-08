Next Article
PM to flag off Vande Bharat train on longest route
On August 10, PM Modi will flag off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat Express, which is now the longest route for these trains at 881km.
This new service is designed to make travel between Nagpur and Pune faster and easier—whether you're heading out for college, work, or a quick getaway.
The train stops at key stations like Wardha, Akola
The train stops at key stations like Wardha, Akola, Bhusaval, and Manmad, running six days a week with an average speed of 73km/h—making it the quickest option on this route.
It's not just about convenience: with Maharashtra now having 12 Vande Bharat trains, this move should help boost local business and make getting around the state smoother for everyone.