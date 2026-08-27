'No contact with 288 Indians': MEA's update on Nepal floods 

The MEA identified five major groups of Indians who are currently untraceable in Nepal.

These include 73 people working on the Trishuli-1 power project; two groups from Tamil Nadu (37 and 49 people) who traveled for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra; and a group of 32 from West Bengal, who traveled to Rasuwa district, the area most affected.

"Then, a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states... and then a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala," he said.