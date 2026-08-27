'No contact with 288 Indians': MEA's update on Nepal floods
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that it has no contact with 288 Indian nationals in Nepal after the devastating flash floods. "There are 288 Indian nationals who remain uncontactable. These include 73 Indian nationals who are working on the Trishuli One Power Project. Our embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to get more details about these people," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Group details
MEA identifies groups of untraceable Indians
The MEA identified five major groups of Indians who are currently untraceable in Nepal.
These include 73 people working on the Trishuli-1 power project; two groups from Tamil Nadu (37 and 49 people) who traveled for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra; and a group of 32 from West Bengal, who traveled to Rasuwa district, the area most affected.
"Then, a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states... and then a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala," he said.
Rescue operations
Rescue operations underway for other stranded Indians
The MEA also confirmed the rescue of 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu.
However, he said a large group from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation and 200 Indian nationals on the Mansarovar yatra are seeking rescue.
"We have received information that a number of Indian nationals who had gone on the Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side... There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," he said.
Flood impact
India on Thursday dispatched second tranche of humanitarian relief
India on Thursday dispatched a second tranche of humanitarian relief supplies to Nepal, sending 37.5 tonnes of aid aboard a military transport aircraft, after sending an initial 10-tonne consignment to Nepal on Wednesday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the consignment included Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials, medicines and food packets.
Emergency response
270 dead so far
The death toll from flash floods along the border between Nepal and Tibet rose to 270 on Thursday. Nearly 1,400 also remain missing.
Nepal police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle told Reuters the death toll was expected to keep rising. "This will go up, as we...resumed the search and more bodies are expected to be recovered."
In Tibet, 558 people remained missing, including 260 foreigners, in Gyirong county, while three deaths were confirmed.
Twitter Post
MEA sets up control room
A special control room is set up in the Ministry of External Affairs for Nepal Floods Situation pic.twitter.com/RE2u0kqLhu— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026