No electricity in parts of Bengaluru on February 22
Heads up, Bengaluru!
This Sunday (Feb 22), several neighborhoods will be without power from 9am to 5pm because of emergency maintenance at the SRS Peenya substation.
BESCOM says there might be some extra downtime, possibly stretching the outage until 6pm in some spots.
Check out the affected areas
If you're around Peenya (think HMT Road, RNS Apartment, CMTI, Bor Lingappa Garden, and more) or Yelahanka North (like KMF, YNK New Town sectors, CB Sandra, Allahasandra), expect the blackout.
Kogilu, Bagalur Cross, Nitte College area, Dwarkanagar and Purvankara RMZ Galleria are also on the list.
Charge your devices, wrap up cooking early
Charge your devices before 9am and try to wrap up cooking or laundry early.
If things go sideways during the outage—like unexpected issues—you can message BESCOM on WhatsApp at these helplines: South (8277884011), West (8277884012), East (8277884013), North (8277884014).
Hang in there!