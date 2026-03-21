No more fare caps on domestic flights starting March 23
India
Starting March 23, flying within India might feel a bit different: fare caps on domestic flights are being removed.
The government had put these limits in place back in December 2025, when an IndiGo flight disruption caused chaos and threatened to send ticket prices soaring.
Now that things are back to normal and flights are running smoothly again, the Ministry of Civil Aviation says it is safe to let airlines set their own prices.
Why were fare caps introduced in the 1st place?
The temporary fare cap were all about protecting travelers from sudden price hikes during a rough patch for Indian aviation.
With capacity restored and the crisis over, officials believe it is time to trust the market again, so you might see more variety (and maybe some deals) when booking your next trip.