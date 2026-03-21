No more fare caps on domestic flights starting March 23 India Mar 21, 2026

Starting March 23, flying within India might feel a bit different: fare caps on domestic flights are being removed.

The government had put these limits in place back in December 2025, when an IndiGo flight disruption caused chaos and threatened to send ticket prices soaring.

Now that things are back to normal and flights are running smoothly again, the Ministry of Civil Aviation says it is safe to let airlines set their own prices.