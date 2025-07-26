No piped water in Chennai for 3 days: Details here India Jul 26, 2025

Heads up, Chennai: there'll be no piped water in seven city zones and parts of Tambaram from July 30 (8 a.m.) to August 1 (10 p.m.).

The city is installing a new pipeline as part of a ₹66.78 crore upgrade to boost how much water reaches your taps.