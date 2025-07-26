No piped water in Chennai for 3 days: Details here
Heads up, Chennai: there'll be no piped water in seven city zones and parts of Tambaram from July 30 (8 a.m.) to August 1 (10 p.m.).
The city is installing a new pipeline as part of a ₹66.78 crore upgrade to boost how much water reaches your taps.
Water supply to be affected in these areas
If you live in Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar or parts of Tambaram—you're in the impacted area.
This project aims to double the city's water supply capacity from 265 million liters per day to 530 MLD with two major pipeline stretches connecting key neighborhoods.
Emergency tankers can be booked online
Chennai Corporation suggests storing enough water ahead of time.
If you run out, emergency tankers can be booked online via the 'Dial for Water' portal.
Areas without piped supply will still get water through public taps and tankers during these three days.