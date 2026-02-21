No power in parts of Chennai tomorrow: Check details
India
Heads up, Chennai! TANGEDCO has scheduled five-hour power cuts in several neighborhoods on Sunday, February 22, from 9:00am to 2:00pm for maintenance.
There's a chance power could come back sooner, but it's best to plan for the full window.
Areas affected by the outage
If you're around Ambattur Industrial Estate (like 1st Main Road, Post Office Road South Phase 1) or Ambattur Sidco (think Yadhava Street, EB Road), expect outages.
Make sure to charge your devices before the cut
If your area's listed, make sure your devices are charged and you've got water stored before the cut hits.
It's all about keeping things running smoothly—so a little prep now can save some hassle later!