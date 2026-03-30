Noida airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann blocked by security citizenship rule
Noida International Airport's CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, is stuck in a paperwork jam because he is Swiss.
Indian rules say the airport CEO also has to be the security coordinator, a job only Indian citizens can hold.
With the airport having been inaugurated on March 28, 2026, and expected to begin operations soon, this rule is holding up Schnellmann's security clearance.
Zurich developer weighs leadership options
Zurich Airport International AG, the developer, now has to decide whether to bring in an Indian citizen as CEO or hand over security duties to an Indian executive.
It is tricky since Schnellmann has led the project for six years.
The situation is sparking bigger questions about how foreign managers fit into India's key infrastructure and whether these rules need a second look for future projects.