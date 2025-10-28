Noida airport expansion: 16,000 families to be relocated

Families will get ₹4,300 per square meter for their land—a 40% bump from before. The whole relocation is expected to finish within two years, after social impact checks and public notices. This is all part of a huge airport project that aims to handle up to 300 million passengers a year once complete.

First phase set for mid-December opening

The first phase (with one runway and terminal) is set for a mid-December opening—after a delay from the previously announced October 30 opening.

So far, a significant portion of the land has been acquired, with total land acquisition and construction costs estimated at ₹12,000 crore.

It's one of India's biggest infrastructure projects and will reshape the region—and plenty of lives along with it.