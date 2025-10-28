Noida airport expansion: 16,000 families to be relocated
Big changes are coming near Noida: the government just cleared a plan to expand the Noida International Airport, which means about 16,000 families from 14 villages will have to move.
The good news? Relocation won't start until everyone gets new plots and homes in nearby areas.
Families will get ₹4,300 per square meter for land
Families will get ₹4,300 per square meter for their land—a 40% bump from before.
The whole relocation is expected to finish within two years, after social impact checks and public notices.
This is all part of a huge airport project that aims to handle up to 300 million passengers a year once complete.
First phase set for mid-December opening
The first phase (with one runway and terminal) is set for a mid-December opening—after a delay from the previously announced October 30 opening.
So far, a significant portion of the land has been acquired, with total land acquisition and construction costs estimated at ₹12,000 crore.
It's one of India's biggest infrastructure projects and will reshape the region—and plenty of lives along with it.