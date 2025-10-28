Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: Hand pump on new road sparks viral laughter
India
In Sidhi district's Dol Kothar village, a government-installed hand pump—literally in the center of a brand-new rural road—has turned into a daily obstacle course.
It's the only water source for local Baiga families, but its odd placement has already caused several minor accidents as drivers and pedestrians try to avoid it.
Villagers' pleas ignored, but authorities finally step in
Villagers had asked officials to either move the pump or adjust the road during construction, but their concerns were ignored.
After a video of the awkward setup drew public attention, authorities finally stepped in—they've ordered repairs and promised to relocate the pump.