Noida airport's 1st foreign landing involves 3 Russian military planes
India
Noida Airport just got its first-ever foreign landing: three Russian military planes touched down early Tuesday morning.
They're here as part of the prep for President Putin's visit to India for the big 18th BRICS summit.
Noida Airport used for BRICS preparations
The Russian planes remained parked at Noida Airport throughout Wednesday, with both Russian and Indian teams handling security together.
This is a big deal for Noida Airport, since it's now being used for major international events instead of just Delhi's airport.
The BRICS summit itself kicks off in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, bringing global leaders like Putin to town.