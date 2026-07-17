Noida apartment fire doused by maintenance, apparently AC short circuit
India
A fire broke out in a seventh-floor apartment at Paras Tierea Society, Noida, on Thursday, apparently due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit.
Luckily, the maintenance team acted fast and put out the flames before firefighters arrived.
Everyone is safe; no injuries or casualties were reported.
Fire department inspects apartment, investigates cause
Afterward, the fire department inspected the apartment to make sure there was no risk of reignition and started investigating what caused it.
This incident comes just days after a tragic fire in Sector 66 that killed two people and affected around 50 families.
Officials are now pushing for quicker relief work and a thorough investigation into the Sector 66 fire.