Noida-Bihar double-decker flips on Yamuna Expressway, at least 20 injured
India
A double-decker bus headed from Noida to Bihar flipped over on the Yamuna Expressway Sunday evening, leaving at least 20 people injured.
The accident happened near Mathura around 7:36pm with the bus reportedly losing control at high speed while carrying a packed crowd of 70 to 100 passengers.
Police rescue passengers, no deaths reported
Police acted fast, breaking windows to help trapped passengers out.
All those hurt were rushed to a nearby health center. Thankfully, there have been no deaths so far.
The expressway is now clear, and further legal action is underway.