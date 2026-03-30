Noida BTech student allegedly died by suicide from 28th floor
India
A 21-year-old BTech student allegedly died by suicide late Saturday night/early Sunday morning (around 12:20am on Sunday) in Noida, after jumping from the 28th floor of her building in Sector 32.
Police didn't find a suicide note at the scene.
Family told police she was upset
The student, who studied in Punjab, had just come home with her sister two days earlier.
Police said she seemed deeply upset after being scolded by her parents for an undisclosed reason.
Family members told police she had been upset for the past few days, police said.
The family is still in shock, and police are talking to them as part of their ongoing investigation.