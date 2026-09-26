Noida bus fire kills 9, Vikas Kumar arrested for negligence
India
A tragic bus fire near Noida International Airport on September 23 claimed nine lives, and now Vikas Kumar, the booking manager for Raj Kalpana Travels, has been arrested for negligence.
Passengers had warned him about smoke and flames during the journey to Mahoba, but police say he did not act, which led to the loss of lives.
Drivers, conductor arrested, 3 victims identified
Along with Kumar, two drivers and a conductor have also been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police confirmed the drivers and conductor tested negative at the time.
DNA tests have helped identify three more victims so their families could finally bring them home.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities work to get answers and justice for those affected.