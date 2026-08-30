Noida Greater Noida Expressway crash kills 2, injures 17-year-old
A serious crash on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park metro station claimed two lives and left a 17-year-old injured early on August 29.
The Tata Nexon was heading from Aligarh to Greater Noida West when it slammed into a stationary UP Roadways bus parked for a tire fix around 6:30am.
Dheeraj and Bharat identified, inquest initiated
The two young men who died, Dheeraj, 23, and Bharat, 22, were both from Aligarh.
The injured teen, who can't speak, is getting medical care.
Police think Dheeraj was driving and are trying to figure out how he missed seeing the parked bus.
Thankfully, there was no passenger in the bus when police arrived at the scene.
Authorities removed the damaged vehicles, and no case had been registered as of Saturday evening; police had prepared the inquest report and initiated proceedings for the post-mortem examinations.