Noida Greater Noida Expressway crash kills 2, injures 17-year-old

The two young men who died, Dheeraj, 23, and Bharat, 22, were both from Aligarh.

The injured teen, who can't speak, is getting medical care.

Police think Dheeraj was driving and are trying to figure out how he missed seeing the parked bus.

Thankfully, there was no passenger in the bus when police arrived at the scene.

Authorities removed the damaged vehicles, and no case had been registered as of Saturday evening; police had prepared the inquest report and initiated proceedings for the post-mortem examinations.