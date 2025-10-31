Next Article
Noida International Airport gets closer to launch with calibration flight
India
Noida International Airport just cleared a big hurdle—a successful calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India.
This important check makes sure all navigation and communication systems meet international safety standards, bringing the airport much closer to opening its doors.
Once phase one is up and running, it's set to handle 12 million passengers each year.
Future expansions could see up to 5 runways
The first phase covers a huge area with one runway and terminal, but that's just the start. Future expansions could see up to five runways and space for 300 million travelers.
The project is led by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (part of Zurich Airport International), which is expected to significantly enhance travel in the region.