Noida International Airport in Jewar to open June 15, 2026
India
Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to open its doors on June 15, 2026.
The new airport aims to make flying out of Delhi less crowded, with domestic flights to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under discussion.
IndiGo is likely to take the lead as the first airline operating from here after clearing security approvals.
Noida International Airport built for ₹11,200cr
Akasa Air and Air India Express are also expected to join soon, though ticket booking dates aren't out yet.
Built along the Yamuna Expressway at a cost of ₹11,200 crore, the airport's first phase will handle up to 12 million passengers a year with just one runway and terminal, helping North India stay better connected while easing pressure on Delhi's main airport.