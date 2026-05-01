Noida International Airport in Jewar to open June 15, 2026 India May 01, 2026

Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to open its doors on June 15, 2026.

The new airport aims to make flying out of Delhi less crowded, with domestic flights to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under discussion.

IndiGo is likely to take the lead as the first airline operating from here after clearing security approvals.