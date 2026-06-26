Noida International Airport readies international terminal for year end flights

Noida Airport phases target 70 million passengers

Officials say the airport is expected to begin international flight operations by the end of this year and is on track to begin international operations before the end of 2026.

Major expansion is already underway: Phase Two includes a new MRO hub with Akasa Air and a second runway, while Phase Three adds service runways, hangars, and aviation industry facilities across 14 villages (with compensation paid to farmers).

By Phase Four, NIAL aims to boost passenger capacity from 12 million in Phase 1 to an impressive 70 million each year, matching India's fast-growing travel scene.