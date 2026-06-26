Noida International Airport readies international terminal for year end flights
Noida International Airport is gearing up to launch its first international flights by the end of this year.
Its international terminal is nearly finished, and officials expect everything to be ready by September or October.
At a recent board meeting in Lucknow, airport leaders also checked on domestic flight and cargo plans for Phase One.
Noida Airport phases target 70 million passengers
Officials say the airport is expected to begin international flight operations by the end of this year and is on track to begin international operations before the end of 2026.
Major expansion is already underway: Phase Two includes a new MRO hub with Akasa Air and a second runway, while Phase Three adds service runways, hangars, and aviation industry facilities across 14 villages (with compensation paid to farmers).
By Phase Four, NIAL aims to boost passenger capacity from 12 million in Phase 1 to an impressive 70 million each year, matching India's fast-growing travel scene.