Noida techie's drowning: FIR cites murder charges against 5
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer from Noida, drowned after his car crashed into an open, water-filled pit late on the night of January 16-17.
The pit—on a plot linked to the builder named in the FIR, variously reported as MZ Wiztown, MZ Wishtown or a firm registered as Biz Town Planner—was left exposed behind a broken wall.
Despite climbing onto his car roof and calling his father for help, Yuvraj wasn't rescued in time and lost his life after nearly two hours.
Where things stand now
An FIR, filed following a complaint from the family, names five builders, with charges like murder and environmental violations. Several arrests have been made.
The case has led to the removal of Noida's CEO and a junior engineer.
Investigators are also looking into why the rescue operation was delayed—even though around 80 rescuers showed up, they struggled with fog, poor equipment, and tough conditions at the site.