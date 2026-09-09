Noida's Geetika Srivastava posts Rapido 'I love you' on LinkedIn
India
A woman in Noida, Geetika Srivastava, shared on LinkedIn that a Rapido delivery partner messaged her out of the blue, first asking how she was and then sending an unsolicited "I love you."
She posted screenshots to highlight concerns about women's safety, customer privacy and the professional boundaries delivery partners are expected to maintain.
Rapido apologizes, users demand action
When Geetika told him to stop and mentioned going to the police, the delivery partner reportedly replied, "Ha kardo. Jao. Rapidome kar do." showing little concern.
She tagged Rapido's co-founder and questioned their hiring process.
Rapido apologized publicly and asked for ride details to investigate, but many online felt the company needs stronger safety checks and real action, not just apologies.