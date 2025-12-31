Noida's New Year 2026: Traffic rules you can't ignore
Planning to hit Noida's Sector 18 for New Year's Eve?
Heads up—major traffic diversions and parking rules kick in from 2pm on December 31 till January 1.
The police are tightening things up to keep crowds moving safely, so your usual routes and parking spots might be off-limits.
What's changing for your night out?
Only the multi-level parking in Sector 18 is open, and you'll need to enter via Atta Peer Chowk (using HDFC Bank cut or Rajeshwar Tiraaha).
Exits are limited too. Market entries from Gurjara Flyover, Metro Station, and Mojok Hotel cuts are closed.
If you're thinking of parking outside Gardens Galleria or Logix City Center malls—don't! Cars left outside will get fined or towed.
Route diversions and party bans
If you're driving between Noida, Ghaziabad, or Greater Noida, expect detours through Model Town, Chhijarsi, Vishwakarma Road, or Sainath Tiraaha.
In Ghaziabad especially, stopping on major expressways for celebrations is a strict no-go this year.
For drivers (and lost souls)
Commercial vehicles can't use the Sector 60 elevated road after 3pm on December 31.
Stuck or confused? The police helpline at 99-7109-9001 is there if you need help figuring things out.
All these changes aim to keep everyone safe while ringing in the new year.