India ramps up New Year security with women's squads, checkpoints

As the New Year approaches, police forces across India are ramping up security measures to prevent public disorder. Major cities such as Delhi , Mumbai , Kolkata, and Bengaluru are at the forefront of these efforts. The Delhi Police have deployed around 3,000 personnel and set up over 50 checkpoints across the city to monitor traffic violations and conduct drunk driving tests, according to ANI.

Bengaluru security Bengaluru deploys specialized women's squad for New Year In Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the deployment of over 20,000 police personnel, including specialized women's squads. The city is also using heat map technology to monitor crowds at major hotspots. To facilitate transportation during the celebrations, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced special bus services that will run till 2:00am on January 1.

Kolkata preparations Kolkata strengthens security at key metro stations Kolkata is also taking its New Year security seriously, with heightened measures at key stations, including 6 in the North-South corridor. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been deployed to manage passenger movement during peak hours. Additional women RPF officers will be stationed at Park Street metro station to ensure safety and smooth crowd management.