Nominations open for 2026 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Nominations are now open for the 2026 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India's top award for children ages five to 18 who've done something amazing: whether it's showing bravery, helping others, protecting the environment, excelling in sports, shining in art and culture, or making strides in science and tech.
If you know someone who fits the bill (or if that's you!), nominations close July 31.
Apply online at awards.gov.in
Everything happens online at awards.gov.in. Children can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else.
You'll need to pick a category, share a write-up (up to 1,000 words) about what makes the achievement special, and upload supporting documents plus a recent photo.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development is encouraging everyone to help spotlight deserving young achievers!