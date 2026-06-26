Nominations open for 2026 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar India Jun 26, 2026

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India's top award for children ages five to 18 who've done something amazing: whether it's showing bravery, helping others, protecting the environment, excelling in sports, shining in art and culture, or making strides in science and tech.

If you know someone who fits the bill (or if that's you!), nominations close July 31.