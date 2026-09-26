Nonstop rain floods Jharkhand, Ranchi and Jamshedpur schools closed
India
Nonstop rain since September 23 has led to major flooding in Jharkhand, forcing schools up to grade 12 in Ranchi and Jamshedpur to close for the day.
Key rivers like Subernarekha and Kharkai have risen well above danger levels, leaving low-lying areas waterlogged and daily life disrupted.
Officials urge people to avoid riverbanks
Officials are asking people to avoid riverbanks and move to safer ground, with many roads underwater and transport affected across districts.
While the heavy rain has helped reduce Jharkhand's rainfall deficit to just 3%, some areas like Pakur still face big shortfalls.
The weather department says things should improve soon as the current depression weakens, but everyone's being reminded to keep following safety advisories.