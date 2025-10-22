Northeast monsoon: Red alert in 8 TN districts, relief camps opened
Tamil Nadu is facing intense Northeast Monsoon rains, with red alerts out for eight districts expecting over 20cm of rain in just 24 hours.
Chennai and nearby areas are under orange alerts, bracing for 11-20cm of rainfall.
The state government is setting up relief camps, food supplies, and evacuation plans to manage possible flooding.
Over 100 community kitchens set up in Chennai
Chennai has opened 215 relief camps and over 100 community kitchens to support people affected by the downpour—currently serving nearly 1.5 lakh residents.
More than 24,000 workers are handling flood response and sanitation around the clock.
With risks of flooding and infrastructure damage high, these efforts aim to keep everyone safe and make sure essentials like food, water, and medical help reach those who need them most.