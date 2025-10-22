Northeast monsoon: Red alert in 8 TN districts, relief camps opened

Over 100 community kitchens set up in Chennai

Chennai has opened 215 relief camps and over 100 community kitchens to support people affected by the downpour—currently serving nearly 1.5 lakh residents.

More than 24,000 workers are handling flood response and sanitation around the clock.

With risks of flooding and infrastructure damage high, these efforts aim to keep everyone safe and make sure essentials like food, water, and medical help reach those who need them most.