Northeast monsoon: Tamil Nadu receives 82% more rainfall this October
Tamil Nadu is seeing a much stronger northeast monsoon this October, with rainfall from the 1st to the 22nd reaching 197.7mm—an impressive 82% above the usual average.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy showers are likely to keep coming in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through October 25, with Chennai and nearby districts also getting hit by on-and-off downpours.
Heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic jams in Chennai
This extra rain has been a double-edged sword: it's causing waterlogging and traffic jams in cities like Chennai.
Coastal and interior districts—including Ranipet, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruvarur—have all seen higher-than-normal rainfall.
The IMD is warning about possible flooding or disruptions as the wet spell continues.