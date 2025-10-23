Northeast monsoon: Tamil Nadu receives 82% more rainfall this October India Oct 23, 2025

Tamil Nadu is seeing a much stronger northeast monsoon this October, with rainfall from the 1st to the 22nd reaching 197.7mm—an impressive 82% above the usual average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy showers are likely to keep coming in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through October 25, with Chennai and nearby districts also getting hit by on-and-off downpours.