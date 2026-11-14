Northern Railway adds trains for Chhath Puja amid Delhi rush
Chhath Puja is here, and Delhi's railway stations are packed. Ticket sales have shot up by 25% to 30% as people head home for the festival.
To help everyone get a seat, Northern Railway is rolling out 27 extra trains on November 14 and another 22 on November 15.
Nearly 800,000 passengers crowd Delhi stations
With crowds swelling to nearly 800,000, stations like New Delhi and Anand Vihar have set up separate entry and exit points, plus AI-powered CCTVs to keep things moving.
There are new holding areas for passengers, dedicated ticket counters, a bigger Railway Protection Force presence (up by 60%), and a quick-response team for cleaning.
Even with all this, platforms are still super busy, so if you're traveling, expect some hustle!