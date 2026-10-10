Northern Railway cancels 45 incoming trains amid Jantar Mantar protest

Heading to Delhi on October 10? Heads up, Northern Railway has canceled 45 incoming trains from 4am to 2pm because of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

Major routes like the Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express service are affected, so double-check your train status if you're traveling.