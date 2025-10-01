Novo Nordisk's weekly diabetes jab Ozempic gets DCGI nod
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, a once-a-week injection for type-2 diabetes, just got approved by India's drug regulator on September 26, 2025.
This rounds out Novo Nordisk's offerings in India, which already include an oral version and the obesity drug Wegovy.
How does it work?
Ozempic works by helping your body release insulin, keeping blood sugar levels in check.
At higher doses, it can also support weight loss.
Bonus: studies show it may lower heart risks for some people with diabetes.
Over 101 million Indians live with diabetes
With over 101 million Indian adults living with diabetes, new treatment options like Ozempic matter.
Its weekly dose and extra heart benefits make it stand out from older meds—but how quickly people start using it will depend on its price and possible side effects.
Patent expiration in March 2026 could lead to generics
No price yet, but here's the good news: Ozempic's patent is expected to expire in March 2026.
After that, generics could hit the market and make this treatment way more affordable for everyone who needs it.