Novo Nordisk's weekly diabetes jab Ozempic gets DCGI nod

Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, a once-a-week injection for type-2 diabetes, just got approved by India's drug regulator on September 26, 2025. This rounds out Novo Nordisk's offerings in India, which already include an oral version and the obesity drug Wegovy.

How does it work? Ozempic works by helping your body release insulin, keeping blood sugar levels in check.

At higher doses, it can also support weight loss.

Bonus: studies show it may lower heart risks for some people with diabetes.

Over 101 million Indians live with diabetes With over 101 million Indian adults living with diabetes, new treatment options like Ozempic matter.

Its weekly dose and extra heart benefits make it stand out from older meds—but how quickly people start using it will depend on its price and possible side effects.