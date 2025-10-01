Next Article
Zydus, SII, Bharat Biotech in race to develop chikungunya vaccine
India
India is stepping up its game to fight chikungunya, with Zydus Life Sciences joining Bharat Biotech in the vaccine race, while Serum Institute of India (SII) is partnering with Valneva to manufacture an already-approved vaccine for the region.
Zydus just applied for early-stage human trials, but regulators want more details and safety data before giving the green light.
Bharat Biotech's vaccine in Phase III trials
Bharat Biotech is ahead with its BBV87 vaccine now in Phase III trials after promising results.
Meanwhile, global vaccines like Valneva's IXCHIQ have already been approved, and partnerships with SII could help bring them to India faster.
With chikungunya still a big health risk here, getting an effective vaccine soon could make a real difference.