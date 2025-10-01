Heavy rain alert in Kolkata during Durga Puja
The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Kolkata and much of West Bengal from Navami night (October 1) through Dashami (October 2), right in the middle of Durga Puja festivities.
The city is already seeing cloudy skies and sticky weather, with temperatures around 28°C but feeling much warmer.
South Bengal could get hit with 7cm to 20cm of rain, especially on Dashami.
Rain could disrupt immersion processions
This downpour could mean flooded streets and traffic jams, making it tough for people to join in the big Durga idol immersion events between October 2 and 4.
Districts like South and North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and East Midnapore are also on alert for heavy rain and gusty winds up to 50km/h.
So if you're out celebrating, keep an eye on the weather—it might change your plans.