Rajasthan: Minors gang-raped, girls molested; protests erupt
In Tonk district, Rajasthan, protests broke out after reports of minors facing molestation, sexual harassment, and attempts at forced religious conversion.
In one case, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly harassed for weeks by Tahir Mewati and his group—she was threatened with acid attacks and pressured to convert and marry.
Another disturbing incident involved the gang-rape of a girl by seven males, six of them minors.
Police arrest suspects under POCSO Act
Police have arrested two suspects in the molestation case (including Mewati) under the POCSO Act.
Six minors linked to the gang rape are in custody; one accused is still on the run.
Another man, Yunus, was arrested for making threats.
With families scared for their daughters' safety and local groups demanding justice, authorities have set up special teams to monitor schools and reassure the community while investigations continue.