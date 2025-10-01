Rajasthan: Minors gang-raped, girls molested; protests erupt

Police arrest suspects under POCSO Act

Police have arrested two suspects in the molestation case (including Mewati) under the POCSO Act.

Six minors linked to the gang rape are in custody; one accused is still on the run.

Another man, Yunus, was arrested for making threats.

With families scared for their daughters' safety and local groups demanding justice, authorities have set up special teams to monitor schools and reassure the community while investigations continue.