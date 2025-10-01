Ladakh administration defends probe against Wangchuk, calls out behavior
The Ladakh administration has pushed back against claims that they're singling out Sonam Wangchuk.
Officials say their investigation is backed by "credible inputs," focusing on alleged financial irregularities and foreign currency violations at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL).
HIAL is also being questioned for issuing unrecognized degrees and not declaring foreign funds, even though it isn't a recognized university.
What else is the administration saying
Officials have also called out Wangchuk for what they describe as "politically motivated" behavior during his hunger strike this year.
They accuse him of stirring unrest with a June 2025 video and continuing a hunger strike despite offers for dialogue.
The administration says all legal steps were followed and urges everyone to stay calm as things develop.