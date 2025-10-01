Next Article
Woman charges ₹27 lakh to help parents pick baby names
India
Taylor A. Humphrey, 37, from San Francisco, has made a career out of helping parents pick baby names—sometimes charging as much as ₹27 lakh for her expertise.
What started as posting name ideas online a decade ago has grown into a business where she uses detailed questionnaires and spreadsheets to suggest the perfect name.
Humphrey's offerings range from basic email advice at ₹17,700 to full-on "VIP treatment" starting at ₹9 lakh.
Her clients range from wealthy anonymous couples to well-known celebrities, even diving into family history or "name aesthetics."
Despite some criticism over her fees, she stands by the value of her work and now has a long waiting list after getting featured in The New Yorker back in 2021.