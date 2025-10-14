NSCN-IM leader Muivah to visit native village after 50 years
Thuingaleng Muivah, the 91-year-old leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), is finally heading back to his hometown, Somdal village in Manipur's Ukhrul district, on October 22, 2025.
It's his first trip home in over 50 years—a big deal since his last attempt in 2010 was blocked by authorities and sparked unrest.
This time, he is likely to stay for a week.
Muivah's return and its significance
Muivah's return is being called a "wise and compassionate decision" by local groups like Meitei Leepun and has support from others across Manipur.
For many, it's more than just a personal homecoming—it's seen as a hopeful step toward peace and unity in a region with a complicated past.
Community groups are planning prayers and cultural events to welcome him back, highlighting just how much this visit means to people on the ground.