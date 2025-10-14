Next Article
Woman kills twins before dying by suicide in Hyderabad
India
A heartbreaking incident was reported in Hyderabad on Tuesday—a 27-year-old woman allegedly took the lives of her two-year-old twins before dying by suicide.
Locals found her after she jumped from her building early Tuesday morning, and police were quickly called to the scene.
Husband accused, investigation underway
The woman's father has blamed her husband for pushing her to this point, saying ongoing arguments may have played a role.
Police have registered a case against the husband for abetment of suicide and are investigating further.
Police said they are looking into all aspects to understand what happened.