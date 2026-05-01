NSO 2025: girls lead school and college enrollment in India
India
Big news for education in India: girls are now leading the way in both school and college enrollment.
According to 2025 data from the National Statistics Office (NSO), girls' gross enrollment ratio jumped from 28.5% to 30.2%, while boys only saw a small rise from 28.3% to 28.9%.
Girls are also pulling ahead academically, especially in languages.
Girls make over half of graduates
This momentum carries into higher education too: girls make up over half of all graduates and an impressive 76% of M.Phil pass-outs.
More women are stepping into advanced degrees, marking a real shift toward gender equality and empowerment across campuses in India.