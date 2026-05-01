NSO 2025: girls lead school and college enrollment in India India May 01, 2026

Big news for education in India: girls are now leading the way in both school and college enrollment.

According to 2025 data from the National Statistics Office (NSO), girls' gross enrollment ratio jumped from 28.5% to 30.2%, while boys only saw a small rise from 28.3% to 28.9%.

Girls are also pulling ahead academically, especially in languages.