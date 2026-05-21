NTA introduces major NEET 2026 re-exam updates to restore trust
India
Big news for NEET aspirants: the National Testing Agency, or NTA, is rolling out some major updates for the 2026 re-exam.
These changes are all about making the process more secure and transparent, following advice from a government expert panel.
The goal: restore trust and keep things fair for everyone.
NTA adds CTO and 4 officials
NTA is bringing in four senior officials, including two new additional director generals, to tighten decision-making.
They're also hiring a chief technology officer to lead upgrades like AI-based monitoring, biometric checks, and stronger cybersecurity.
Plus, there'll be a dedicated system for handling student complaints faster, and better financial oversight to keep everything above board.