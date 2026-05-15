NTA reschedules NEET UG to June 21 2026 after cancelation
India
Missed out on NEET this year? Here's the update:
NTA has officially rescheduled the NEET UG exam for Sunday, June 21, 2026.
This comes after the previous test was canceled, affecting more than 2.2 million medical aspirants across India.
NTA urges trust and shares helplines
NTA is urging students and parents to only trust information from their official channels: no rumors or random forwards.
If you have questions, you can reach out at neet-ug@nta.ac.in or call their helplines: 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.