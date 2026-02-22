Odisha: 5 school staff arrested for sexually assaulting minor

Investigation and arrests made within 2 days

A complaint was lodged with the child welfare committee on February 18, 2026, and the committee carried out a 48-hour investigation before referring the case to police.

Police then recorded the girl's statement and carried out medical exams for both her and the accused.

After a quick two-day probe, five staff members were arrested on February 21 based on early evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, with local officials and political groups calling for strict action against those involved.