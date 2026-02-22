Odisha: 5 school staff arrested for sexually assaulting minor
Five staff members from a private school in Kendrapara, Odisha, have been arrested after a student accused them of repeatedly sexually assaulting her.
The girl, who is in Class 7, said the abuse went on for some time before her parents approached the district child welfare committee, and her father and the committee lodged separate complaints with the police.
Investigation and arrests made within 2 days
A complaint was lodged with the child welfare committee on February 18, 2026, and the committee carried out a 48-hour investigation before referring the case to police.
Police then recorded the girl's statement and carried out medical exams for both her and the accused.
After a quick two-day probe, five staff members were arrested on February 21 based on early evidence.
The investigation is ongoing, with local officials and political groups calling for strict action against those involved.