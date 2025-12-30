Odisha bans New Year celebrations in government offices

Why does it matter?

The state isn't just pausing office parties—bars, clubs, and hotels must also wrap up events by midnight on December 31, with no music or DJs allowed after.

Police are taking things seriously: expect more checks against drunk driving and extra patrols at popular spots to keep everyone safe.

In Bhubaneswar-Cuttack especially, authorities want prior approval for any event and have banned roadside performances—even in apartments—to make sure the New Year stays peaceful for all.