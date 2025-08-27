Next Article
Odisha CM transfers ₹1,041cr to 51 lakh farmers
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has transferred ₹1,041 crore to more than 51 lakh small and marginal farmers as part of the CM-KISAN scheme.
Each farmer got ₹2,000 for the upcoming 2025-26 Rabi crop season.
This scheme started in June 2024 after the BJP came to power, replacing KALIA and expanding support by adding five lakh new farmers.
Farmers' income has increased by ₹58,000 annually: Majhi
With CM-KISAN, plus central and state schemes like PM KISAN and Subhadra, eligible farmers have seen their annual income jump by about ₹58,000 in just over a year, according to the Chief Minister.
The government's also encouraging new ways to earn—like fish farming and poultry—so rural livelihoods get a real boost.
It's all about making farming more rewarding for people in Odisha.