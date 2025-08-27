Odisha CM transfers ₹1,041cr to 51 lakh farmers

Farmers' income has increased by ₹58,000 annually: Majhi

With CM-KISAN, plus central and state schemes like PM KISAN and Subhadra, eligible farmers have seen their annual income jump by about ₹58,000 in just over a year, according to the Chief Minister.

The government's also encouraging new ways to earn—like fish farming and poultry—so rural livelihoods get a real boost.

It's all about making farming more rewarding for people in Odisha.