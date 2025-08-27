'No mercy for criminals...': Shah on Pahalgam attack terrorists' killing
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised security forces for their courage in Operation Mahadev, which took down the three terrorists behind the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people back in April 2024.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Shah expressed his condolences and reassured victims' families that "No mercy for anyone who dares to commit such crimes."
He also met with N Ramachandran's family on August 22, assuring them that the nation stands firmly with them.
Operation Sindoor and government stand
The Pahalgam tragedy led to Operation Sindoor on May 7, where Indian forces targeted terrorist bases across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Shah's recent meeting with victims' families highlights the government's ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism and standing by those affected.