'No mercy for criminals...': Shah on Pahalgam attack terrorists' killing India Aug 27, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised security forces for their courage in Operation Mahadev, which took down the three terrorists behind the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people back in April 2024.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Shah expressed his condolences and reassured victims' families that "No mercy for anyone who dares to commit such crimes."

He also met with N Ramachandran's family on August 22, assuring them that the nation stands firmly with them.